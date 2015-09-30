Betty Dennis
Blitz heroine Betty Dennis honoured by fire service

Betty Dennis has been honoured for carrying vital communications through the streets of London while bombs fell during World War Two.

Mrs Dennis, who lives in Aylesham, was recognised by Kent Fire and Rescue Service for the role she played as a teenager during the Blitz taking information to fire crews.

Her son Paul and grandson Steven both went on to join the fire service.

BBC South East's Robin Gibson went to meet them all.

