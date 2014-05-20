Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Spencer Tunick photographing nudes in Folkestone
Spencer Tunick, the internationally renowned photographer of mass nudes, has been in Folkestone creating a new work.
Each of his naked shots will be displayed in a key fob viewfinder and a fast-moving slideshow of the naked images will be projected onto a mirrored mosaic wall at the George's House Gallery.
You can see more about Spencer Tunick's work in Folkestone on the BBC Arts website.
-
20 May 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-kent-27479551/spencer-tunick-photographing-nudes-in-folkestoneRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window