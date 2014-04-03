Video

A 16-year-old girl was rescued by fire crews after she became stuck up to her waist in a drain outside her house.

Ella Birchenough, from Dover, became trapped after she climbed into the drain in an attempt to retrieve her dropped mobile phone.

Neighbours Warren Parfitt, Tim Richards and John Hughes, told BBC reporter Chrissie Reidy about their surprise at seeing Ella stuck by the roadside.

Charlie Smith, from Kent Fire and Rescue Service, urged people to find a safer way of retrieving their objects.