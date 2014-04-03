Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dropped phone girl stuck in Kent storm drain rescued
A 16-year-old girl was rescued by fire crews after she became stuck up to her waist in a drain outside her house.
Ella Birchenough, from Dover, became trapped after she climbed into the drain in an attempt to retrieve her dropped mobile phone.
Neighbours Warren Parfitt, Tim Richards and John Hughes, told BBC reporter Chrissie Reidy about their surprise at seeing Ella stuck by the roadside.
Charlie Smith, from Kent Fire and Rescue Service, urged people to find a safer way of retrieving their objects.
-
03 Apr 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-kent-26878349/dropped-phone-girl-stuck-in-kent-storm-drain-rescuedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window