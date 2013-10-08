Ceps mushroom
Ashdown Forest 'target for commercial mushroom foragers'

Foragers are cashing in on the market for mushrooms by clearing woodlands of prized fungi, experts fear.

While it is not illegal to pick wild mushrooms in public places, taking them for commercial gain is, and those charged with protecting and preserving woodlands want the rules tightened.

One of the sites targeted by the foragers is Ashdown Forest, in East Sussex.

