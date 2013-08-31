Fire in Gravesend
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Gravesend fire: Large blaze near storage gas tanks

A large fire in Kent has seen nearby homes evacuated and a plume of black smoke visible from miles around.

More than 70 firefighters with 12 fire engines were sent to tackle the fire in Gravesend which broke out in a yard next to gas storage tanks.

  • 31 Aug 2013