Priscilla
Priscilla the whippet survives punctured heart in Kent

A whippet whose heart was punctured by a stick when taken out for a walk in woodland in Kent has made a remarkable recovery.

Three-year-old Priscilla's injury was so severe that experts at the Royal Veterinary College told her owners, Louise Smith and Steve Overton, there was no known record of an animal surviving such a trauma.

  • 12 Aug 2013