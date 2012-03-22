Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Terror attack exercise at Dover
A major security exercise at Dover port has been testing how the emergency services would deal with a terrorist attack.
It comes just months before the start of the London 2012 Olympics, when Dover will be a major point of entry for people coming to the games.
-
22 Mar 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window