A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison following a string of armed robberies.

During one of the raids in March, Connor Barker entered a petrol station on Grimsby Road, Cleethorpes, brandishing a large knife and threatening staff whilst demanding money.

In a brave attempt to apprehend him, the shop keeper locked him in the shop while officers arrived at the scene.

Barker subsequently smashed a window before fleeing the scene on foot.

In another incident, Barker, 28, of Scott Close, Grimsby, threatened staff whilst demanding cash, and in a third robbery fled with a till after the shopkeeper struggled to open it.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk