Urban foxes may be bolder than their rural relatives but they are not smarter, according to researchers.

University of Hull scientists set puzzles for dozens of the animals as part of a two-year study

The puzzles, which were left in 104 locations in England and Scotland, included simple mechanisms and the foxes needed to lift, pull or rotate a lid or lever to access the food.

