Joy Fleetham, 90, in Bridlington, is believed to be Britain's oldest active fencer.

She says she is "still beating teenagers" in the sport after first taking up fencing at the age of 63.

She is still doing the sport she loves a quarter of a century on and is now president of the Bridlington Blades Fencing Club.

Ms Fleetham says she wants to encourage others to never give up: "If I can do it, anybody can do it. There is life after 70, 80 or even 90."

Video by Becki Thomas