Moment thousands of bees descend on Grimsby garden

A home owner has described the moment thousands of bees descended on his garden in North East Lincolnshire.Mark Parrott, from Grimsby, said he originally believed the noise of the swarm to be a plane or a neighbour using a power tool.The insects had taken up residency in Mr Parrott's lilac tree.He explained: "When I went in the house, above my garden as they came in, you couldn't see a blue sky. It was just blue sky with black dots all over it." He added: "To experience something I've never seen before, and the noise, the noise was very scary indeed."

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.