CCTV has captured the moment a postbox topper celebrating Pride month was stolen from outside a Post Office.

The theft happened shortly before 03:00 BST on Bank Holiday Monday in Brough, East Yorkshire.

Alison Davis, who made the colourful creation, said: "It's very disappointing this has been spoilt for the sake of someone's narrow-mindedness."

The colourful topper, emblazoned with the word "Pride", took about 50 hours to make, Ms Davis said.

She put it on top of the postbox on Bank Holiday Monday, in time for Pride month in June, and it had only been in position a few hours before it was taken.

Ms Davis said: "I did not jump to any conclusion about why it had been taken. But then I saw the CCTV. Someone has gone to some effort to remove it.

"I work with kids every day: this wasn't a kid. I believe it was someone who had a problem with the Pride message, which is so sad."

