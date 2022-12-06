A five-year-old girl from Lincolnshire has shown she is calling the tune by passing a piano exam more often sat by children twice her age.

Elsie began learning to play the instrument during the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, she has achieved grade five in her piano studies - which is said to be the average grade of an 11-year-old player.

She said what she loved most about playing the piano were the "lovely sounds" it makes.

Video by Becki Thomas and Joe Bilton