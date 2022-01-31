A Hull street was blanketed with feathers after crowds gathered to battle it out on International Pillow Fight Day.

The annual event had been running for a number of years before organisers were stop the event during the pandemic.

Announcing this year’s clash on Facebook, organiser Chris Snell invited strangers to "turn up with a pillow" and "be prepared to help sweep up" after the King Edward Street event.

The Hull Pillow Fight was one of many held on 1 April around the globe.