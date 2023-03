When passengers board driver Simon Deakin's bus, they know about it.

As well as a cheery hello, travellers between Pocklington and York also get sight of his collection of 35 ducks.

The driver's first was bought by his wife, but since then grateful passengers have helped build his collection.

