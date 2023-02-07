Animal lovers have rallied round to join a dog owner on her last walk with her collie before the pet was put down due to ill health.

Sarah Keith's 12-year-old dog, Ella, was diagnosed with oral cancer.

Wanting her to "go out with a bang", Ms Keith asked people on Facebook to join them for a final trip to Ella's favourite beach at Fraisthorpe, near Bridlington.

Ms Keith described it as "the best day for her, the worst for me".

