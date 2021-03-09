Nature reserve visitors say the sight of thousands of starlings flocking in the winter sky is a sight not to be missed.

The animals, taking part in what is known as a murmuration, were filmed at Far Ings in Barton-upon-Humber.

Thousands of the birds swoop and swirl above the reserve's reed beds through the late autumn and winter.

Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust's Simon Wellock said the display meant it was difficult for any predator to home in on any individual bird.

He added: "You look at them closely, you can see all sorts of weird and wonderful shapes."

Visitor Gillian Brader said: "They're brilliant. It's something you don't want to miss. You need to go see it."