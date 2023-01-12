The coffin of a long-serving East Yorkshire lifeboat volunteer was transported to his funeral in the the craft he used to save others.

Steve Medcalf, 52, died in hospital on 12 December, three weeks after he was rescued from a blaze at his home.

Mr Medcalf was a RNLI volunteer in Withernsea for 25 years. His coffin, draped with the charity's flag, was driven through the town's streets flanked by his crew mates carrying oars.

Hundreds of people walked behind the cortege as it left the lifeboat station and passed down the promenade.

