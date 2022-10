Walkers marked the 40th anniversary of the Yorkshire Wolds Way by uniting to cover the whole route in one day on Sunday.

The 79-mile (127km) trail runs from the Humber Bridge to to Filey Brigg.

The mass walk was organised by National Trails, the Ramblers Association and East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

The route was split into seven equal sections with participants able to chose which section they walked.