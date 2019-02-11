A rag and bone man who has called his distinctive cry for almost 70 years has shared his recollections of a lifetime in the trade.

George Norris Snr, 82, began collecting unwanted items aged just 13 in his home city of Hull.

Almost 70 years on, he continues his rounds.

His son, George Jnr, described his father as one of the "first great recyclers".

He added: "I feel proud to come from that generation of strong people, resilient people, hard-working people."