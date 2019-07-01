The Arctic Monkeys' Leeds Festival set at the weekend proved to be the soundtrack to a very special moment for a young couple from Hull.

Music fans Zak Agius and Emily Clarkson, who have been together for eight years, got engaged during the Sheffield band's performance on Sunday.

The band's festival-closing set was the moment Zak chose to get down on one knee and pop the question - and, happily for Zak, Emily said yes.

Emily says she had joked earlier in the day that Zak did not need a ring to propose, something that clearly stuck with him.