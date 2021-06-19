Horse riders in East Yorkshire say recent changes to the Highway Code have not improved their safety.

Since late January, the Highway Code has advised drivers to slow down to below 10mph while passing a horse on the road and give at least a 2m gap.

But riders say they're still experiencing near misses and high-speed overtaking.

