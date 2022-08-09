A beauty queen who uses a catheter for a rare bladder condition says she is "over the moon" after reaching the Miss England finals.

Jennifer Carless, from Gilberdyke, was crowned Miss East Yorkshire 2022 at a contest in Doncaster on Saturday.

Ms Carless, 18, who has Fowler's Syndrome, said she aimed to inspire others to overcome body image fears.

