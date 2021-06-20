Teenage pilot could fly before he could drive

When teenagers get a job in a supermarket it can often be to earn money to spend on clothes, nights out or holidays.

But for Liam Garrett, his 900 hours in the aisles were reserved for one thing - his flying career.

The 18-year-old used his wages to fund air time and lessons and, as a result, he is now a qualified pilot.

Liam, from East Yorkshire, passed his pilot exams before his driving test.

And his thoughts on being able to go up, up and away? "Fantastic," he told the BBC.