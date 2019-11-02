The manager of a major road project is aiming to overcome "old-fashioned" views about women working in engineering.

Frances Oliver is the National Highways project manager for the A63 Castle Street scheme in Hull.

The £355m upgrade includes the recent Murdoch's Connection bridge, linking Hull's city centre with the marina, as well as the Porter Street footbridge set to open later this summer.

Ms Oliver is keen to promote careers in engineering for women and will be speaking at an event organised by Women into Manufacturing and Engineering (WiME) at Hull's Guildhall.

She believes that a lot of young women do not know these jobs are available and hopes that, through speaking to young people and showing them the opportunities that are out there, they will be more inclined to explore careers in the sector.

"There's loads of space for women in engineering," she said.