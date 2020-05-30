Dozens of young people have been left without an NHS orthodontist since the closure of the Bridlington Orthodontics Centre shut in April.

Savannah, 17, said without regular appointments her braces had begun "cutting into my gums" and "my teeth are doing what they want".

Mydentist said it closed the centre due to recruitment issues and hoped to move NHS patients to a practice in Beverley.

NHS England said it is looking for a new treatment provider in Bridlington.