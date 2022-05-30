A man has crossed the finish line after completing his two-wheeled bid to raise money for a drug rehab centre by cycling to all the UK's cathedrals.

Derek Megginson, from East Yorkshire, returned to Hull Minster at the weekend after finishing his nine-month journey.

Mr Megginson's 1,500-mile (2,414km) tour has raised over £5,000 for Hull charity The Bridges.

He said: "When the going got tough, I thought it was not as tough as some people have to put up with."