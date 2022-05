An 18lb (8kg) unexploded artillery shell has been safely detonated on the East Yorkshire coast.

Police and Army bomb disposal experts were called to Mappleton on Wednesday afternoon after the device was spotted on the beach.

It was believed to be a World War One artillery shell, Humberside Police said.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.