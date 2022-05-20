The funeral of the last of a group of four women dubbed Hull's "headscarf revolutionaries" has taken place.

Yvonne Blenkinsop, from Hull, fought in the 1960s with Lillian Bilocca, Christine Jensen and Mary Denness for better safety standards in the trawling industry.

They took action after a triple trawler tragedy in 1968, which saw the loss of three Hull trawlers and 58 crew.

Ms Blenkinsop died in April, aged 83.

Speaking ahead of the funeral, her son, Brian, said she had been "so proud of what her and the other three ladies achieved".