A nine-year-old girl is aiming to raise funds for a charity close to her heart by working on an increasingly valuable series of swaps.

Madison, from Cleethorpes, began with a book she made herself and, after a series of trades, now has a carpet worth £400.

Despite initially wanting to raise only £200, the savvy schoolgirl is aiming to swap again to a more valuable item she can then sell.

The money will be donated to charity Crohn's and Colitis UK as her grandmother, Sam Newton, suffers with the latter.

Ms Newton said: "I'm so proud of Madison because she's just such a caring person."