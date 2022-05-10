A new type of house which can raise itself above flood water has been created at Hull University.

The prototype building can rise by 5ft (1.5m) when needed.

The design is undergoing tests, but if it proves successful there is a plan to build more of the houses on a special estate on low-lying land near Boston in Lincolnshire.

