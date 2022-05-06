Members of the Liberal Democrats cheered and applauded in Hull's Guildhall as the party took control of the city council for the first time in a decade.

The Lib Dems had been fighting to regain power from Labour since 2011.

Speaking after the win, Mr Ross said: "Locally people are fed up with a Labour council that they felt was no longer listening to them."

Labour said the Lib Dems were "renting" the city and would get it back next year.