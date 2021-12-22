A woman who survived domestic violence is sharing her experiences on social media to help others.

Jennifer Gilmour, from Hull, said she "lived hour by hour" when she was in an abusive relationship.

The blogger and author has been telling her story and giving advice including how to spot the warning signs and when to seek help.

If you're affected by any of the issues in this video you can find details of organisations who can help via the BBC Action Line.

If you feel you are in immediate danger, call the police on 999. If you can't speak, press 55 when prompted to let them know you need urgent help.

Online webchats and text services are also available.