A mum from North East Lincolnshire has dedicated her life to raising awareness of autism after her son Caleb was diagnosed with the condition.

Corrine, from Grimsby, started writing an online blog to share her family life and experiences both to help other people affected and to educate those with no experience of autism.

She also campaigns for information about all kinds of disabilities to be taught in schools and has been nominated for a national award for her work.

She says: "I like to show the reality of it, and it's not always highs, it's not always lows."