Film footage of a soldier receiving his Victoria Cross from King George V in 1917 has been restored ahead of Remembrance Day.

Pte Jack Cunningham, from Hull, was awarded the medal for bravery during an attack on a German trench in the Battle of the Somme in 1916.

The film was restored after a relative of Pte Cunnigham donated the footage to the York Army Museum.

Museum curator Wg Cdr Alan Bartlett described it as "a piece of social history".