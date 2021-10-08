Pig farmers say they are worried they will not be able to sell their animals this year because of staff shortages in abattoirs.

Farmers in South and East Yorkshire told the BBC they have slaughter-ready pigs waiting to be sent to butchers.

However, a lack of trained staff to turn the pigs into food for customers means some risk being killed and sent to landfill instead.

The government said it understood the challenges the industry was facing and is "working closely" with the sector.