Footage of a man's "shocking" attempt to cross a busy road into a city has been released.

The clip shows the pedestrian ignoring footpath diversions and climbing over a barrier onto the A63 in Hull.

At one point he squeezes through the central reservation as cars approach, narrowly avoiding oncoming vehicles.

National Highways - formerly Highways England - are urging people to follow the diversions and stay outside of the roadworks after "several dangerous incursions".