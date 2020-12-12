A man has had an image of a Yorkshire seaside pleasure cruiser tattooed on his arm in tribute to his grandfather.

Danny Hanna, from the Isle of Wight, got an image of Bridlington's Yorkshire Belle inked after hearing Peter Roper's stories about his childhood holidays in the resort.

The pair made the trip north together recently and Mr Hanna finally stepped foot on the vessel which adorns his arm.

Co-owner of the Yorkshire Belle Sam Richardson said they heard the story when Mr Hanna came aboard.

He added: "When he told us the story it was quite amazing, for something he had never seen but meant so much to his granddad."