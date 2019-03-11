Hull school celebrates end of boy's cancer treatment
A school has held a special celebration to mark the end of a pupil's cancer treatment.
Bailey was unable to ring a bell at the hospital at the end of his care due to Covid restrictions, so the eight-year-old's school in Hull decided to hold a bell party for him.
Teacher Sarah Nicol said the school had "been through his whole journey with him from his diagnosis, so we wanted to finish it off today with him".
