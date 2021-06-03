Beverley-York rail route reopening plan examined

A proposal to reopen the railway line between Beverley and York is to be formally considered by government officials, it has been confirmed.

Experts from the Department for Transport are expected to meet later this month to examine a bid for a feasibility study into the restoration of the 32-mile route.

The line was closed in 1965 during Dr Beeching's review of rail services, but campaigners say it could bring huge environmental and economic benefits if reopened.