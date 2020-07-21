Rail enthusiasts restore East Yorkshire track in lockdown
Rail enthusiasts have spent lockdown rebuilding part of a railway line that was shut in the late 1950s.
The Yorkshire Wolds Railway has reconstructed a section of the former Driffield to Malton route near Fimber.
After the attraction was closed to visitors during the Covid pandemic volunteers have almost tripled the track length and expanded the station platform.
It reopens to the public on Sunday.
