A camera has captured a bad tempered battle between a fox and a badger over a bowl of food in an East Yorkshire garden.

The fox keeps nipping at the badger's rear end until it loses its temper and chases it off.

Andrew Gibson from the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust said it was "a treat" to see the two animals together.

"The badger is a much stronger animal," he said.

"But the fox cannot risk an injury from the badger's jaws or claws."