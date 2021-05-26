The family of a former soldier who took his own life shortly after an army comrade also died say they wish to share his story to encourage others to seek help.

George Ellis, 24, from Barton-upon-Humber in North Lincolnshire, died on 30 April, with his funeral taking place on 26 May.

His parents say George had started a new job and was in a happy relationship, but had been dealing with the loss of fellow Yorkshire Regiment veteran Damon Hakin in February.

