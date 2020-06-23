East Yorkshire learning disabilities friendship project hold meetings again
People involved in a project that pairs people with learning disabilities with "gig buddies" to enjoy nights out and events said they are looking forward to meeting again in person as lockdown restrictions ease.
The initiative in East Yorkshire has seen participants meeting online through video chats throughout the pandemic.
However, as restrictions ease some pairs have met for socially distanced days out for the first time in more than a year.
