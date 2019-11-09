Over 110,000 homes in Hull are "better protected" from flooding after defences on the Humber estuary were completed, the Environment Agency has said.

The £42m scheme runs for more than four miles (7km) from St Andrew's Quay to Victoria Dock Village.

Hull was last hit by tidal flooding in 2013 when a storm surge flooded 264 homes in the city.

The Environment Agency said water levels on the Humber could rise by over three feet (1m) in the next 100 years.