'Meteorite' discovered in East Yorkshire village

A couple living in an East Yorkshire village say they wondered if a shiny black rock which crashed noisily into their back garden was originally from space.

Keith Bell, who lives in Leven, says his wife went to investigate outside their home after they heard "an almighty crash" - only to discover the rock which Mr Bell says "resembles black pudding".

With several meteorites having been seen in the skies over Gloucestershire at around the same time, the couple questioned if it was also a space rock.

However, one expert says it is, in fact, a "pretty darn good meteor-'wrong'" whose origins are most likely very much more Earthbound.