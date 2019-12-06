Voice donors are being sought to help a man with cerebral palsy speak in his native Yorkshire accent.

Richie Cottingham, from Howden in East Yorkshire, says his speaking aid's generic voice makes him sound "American" and does not represent his identity.

The 26-year-old wants to blend recordings of two local men, of similar age to him, to create a new voice, which would then be installed on his electronic speech aid.

He said being able to talk in his own voice would be "awesome".