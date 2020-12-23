Hull Minster has been lit in golden light to remember those who died of Covid-19 this year.

It was the idea of Jane Taylor-Broadbent, whose wife, Julie, died earlier in 2020.

She said: "Julie was Christmas to our family. Julie was the biggest kid.

"I've got all those memories in my head and I'll be happy just remembering them by myself."

More than 2,000 people have died of Covid-19 in East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.