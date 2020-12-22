East and West Cowick flooding: Helicopter drop to stop water
A helicopter has been used to drop bags of aggregate to plug holes in a canal bank which burst.
Fields near East and West Cowick in East Yorkshire flooded when the Aire and Calder Navigation was breached on Sunday.
East Riding of Yorkshire Council said water levels in the area remained stable and the flood risk to properties had reduced.
The area was badly hit by flooding in February following heavy rainfall, affecting more than 80 homes.
