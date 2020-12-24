Beverley mums group buying Christmas gifts for children
A group of mums in East Yorkshire are buying Christmas presents for children in need.
The Beverley Christmas Elves have wrapped and delivered more than 90 presents donated by locals to a crisis charity.
Organiser Dagmara Gdala said it was about "making smiles".
"2020 is really, really difficult for everyone," she said.
"I realise that so many children will not get any presents this year."
